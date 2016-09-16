Sept 16 Haldex Ab

* Trading halted in Haldex shares

* Last reported trade in Haldex at 126.25 crowns per share

* Germany's Knorr-Bremse has raised its offer for Haldex to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($652 million), aiming to trump the improved offer made on Wednesday by ZF Friedrichshafen ZFF.UL. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)