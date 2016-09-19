Sept 19 bmp Holding AG :

* Revenue in first half of year, adjustment of annual forecast for 2016

* Earnings forecast for 2016 remains unchanged

* Revenue forecast for 2016 adjusted from 20 million euros ($22.33 million) to 16-18 million euros due weak revenue in Q3

* For Q4 of 2016, executive board anticipates revenue of 5-7 million euros

* Consolidated revenue of 7.7 million euros in first half of 2016 as forecast

* Revenue in Q3 will significantly fall short of expected level of 4.5-5 million euros and amount to approximately 3.2 million euros