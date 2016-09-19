Sept 19 Knorr Bremse says:

* Takes note of statement by the board of Haldex regarding its increased all-cash offer.

* Reiterates view on superior offer for shareholders, compelling strategic rationale, clear benefits for both companies

* Is confident that shareholders of Haldex take superiority of its higher offer into account when deciding about tendering their shares. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)