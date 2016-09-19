Sept 19 Balder says:
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all the
properties in the I.A Hedin Fastighet AB group from Anders Hedin
Invest AB.
* The agreed value of the properties will amount to SEK
4,150 million after completion of ongoing new and
re-constructions.
* The lettable area amounts to 290,000 square meters and is
fully leased primarily to the Hedin Bil group on triple net
lease agreements.
* The average maturity of the leases is in excess of 11
years and the initial annual rental income amounts to SEK 276
million.
* Partial payment for the acquired properties will be paid
to Anders Hedin Invest AB through a set-off issue of 4,602,515
ordinary shares of Class B amounting to SEK 1,098,950,000.
* The subscription price in the set-off issue will amount to
approximately SEK 239 per Class B ordinary share, representing
the volume weighted average price of
Balder's Class B ordinary share during the period from August
29, 2016 until September 16, 2016.
