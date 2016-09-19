Sept 19 Balder says:

* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all the properties in the I.A Hedin Fastighet AB group from Anders Hedin Invest AB.

* The agreed value of the properties will amount to SEK 4,150 million after completion of ongoing new and re-constructions.

* The lettable area amounts to 290,000 square meters and is fully leased primarily to the Hedin Bil group on triple net lease agreements.

* The average maturity of the leases is in excess of 11 years and the initial annual rental income amounts to SEK 276 million.

* Partial payment for the acquired properties will be paid to Anders Hedin Invest AB through a set-off issue of 4,602,515 ordinary shares of Class B amounting to SEK 1,098,950,000.

* The subscription price in the set-off issue will amount to approximately SEK 239 per Class B ordinary share, representing the volume weighted average price of Balder's Class B ordinary share during the period from August 29, 2016 until September 16, 2016.