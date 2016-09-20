Sept 20 Danske Bank A/S

* Says will issue structured notes linked to the performance of the share price of Apple Inc..

* Says the notes are issued under Danske Bank's 5,000,000,000 euro Structured Note Programme from 22 June 2016.

* Says will file an application for the notes to be listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S from 21 September 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)