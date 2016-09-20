Sept 20 Jenoptik Ag

* jenoptik president & ceo dr. Michael Mertin will not extend his employment contract as a member of the executive board of jenoptik ag.

* Says employment contract runs to June 30, 2017

* Says supervisory board will now focus on succession to dr. Mertin and for that purpose will start a structured proces