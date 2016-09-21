Sept 21 Snowbird AG :

* Resignation of supervisory board members

* Viona Brandt, chairlady of supervisory board and Thomas Bieri, member of supervisory board today informed management of company that they will resign from supervisory board effective Oct. 21, 2016

* Management board will try to replace vacant positions of supervisory board as soon as possible