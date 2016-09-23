BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Smiths Group Plc :
* Smiths group to divest artificial lift business
* Agreement to sell its artificial lift business, part of John Crane Division, to Endurance Lift Solutions, LLC
* Total gross consideration payable at completion is $39.5m in cash
* Management team will transfer with business
* Transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by end of calendar year
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)