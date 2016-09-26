Sept 26 Highland Gold :

* H1 revenue rose 13 percent to $147.1 million

* H1 net profit $37.05 million versus $14.5 million year ago

* H1 net profit increase mainly due to higher revenue, lower cost of sales and foreign exchange gain due to the devaluation of the russian rouble

* H1 EBITDA $79.7 million versus $54.9 million year ago

* Interim dividend of £0.05 per share approved by board of directors

* Affirms its forecast for total production of gold and gold equivalent of 255,000-265,000 oz for the full year 2016

* Net debt position as of June 30, 2016 of $197.9 million versus $232.4 million as of June 30, 2015