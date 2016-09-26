Sept 26 Ericsson

* Says partners with Liberty Global Partners to expand DVR (Digital Video Recording) services in Latin America

* Says Ericsson and Liberty Global confirms a new two-year deal between VTR in Chile and Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico, both part of LiLAC Group (Liberty Latin-America and Caribbean, part of Liberty Global Group)