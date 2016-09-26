Sept 26 Hamborner Reit Ag :

* Commences private placement for shares not subscribed in connection with its capital increase

* Remaining portion of up to 9.69 pct, of offer shares will be offered by way of a private placement to institutional investors after close of trading for price of 9.40 euros ($10.59) per offer share today

* Shareholders of Hamborner Reit have so far subscribed for 15,997,602, or 90.31 pct, of offer shares in subscription rights offering which will end today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)