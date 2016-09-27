UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 A.G.Barr Plc
* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.53 penceper share
* H1 pretax profit 21.1 million stg
* H1 revenue 125.6 million stg versus 130.3 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend of 3.53p per share (2015: 3.36p), an increase of 5 pct on prior year
* Remain on track to deliver profit (before tax and exceptionals) slightly ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources