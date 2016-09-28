UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Steinhoff
* Steinhoff announces a capital increase
* Says 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by upington investment holdings b.v. ("upington"), a company ultimately controlled by a family trust of dr christo wiese, steinhoff's largest shareholder and chairman of steinhoff's supervisory board
* Says an additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares ( "placing shares") will be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild
* Says 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by lancaster 101 proprietary limited
* Says aggregate number of new ordinary shares to be issued in connection with subscriptions and upsize facility amounts to 332 million new shares and represents 8.5 per cent
* Says total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources