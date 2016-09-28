BRIEF-Metall Zug FY 2016 gross sales of just over CHF 950 mln
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
Sept 28 Russia's Petropavlovsk Plc says:
* H1 group revenue was $254 million, 15 percent lower than in H1 2015;
* H1 underlying EBITDA was down 2 percent y-on-y at $88 million;
* H1 net profit attributable to equity shareholders $9.2 million compared with a loss of $52 million a year ago due to a decrease in cash costs, reversal of stockpile impairments and reduction in interest expense;
* 2016 production is expected to be in line with the lower end of original guidance of 460,000-500,000 troy ounces;
* Total average cash costs are expected at $700 per ounce in 2016;
* Net Debt was at $598 million at the end of June. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.
* Tesco shares up 10.5 pct, Booker shares up 18 pct (Adds detail, investor comment, updates shares)