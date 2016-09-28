Sept 28 Russia's Petropavlovsk Plc says:

* H1 group revenue was $254 million, 15 percent lower than in H1 2015;

* H1 underlying EBITDA was down 2 percent y-on-y at $88 million;

* H1 net profit attributable to equity shareholders $9.2 million compared with a loss of $52 million a year ago due to a decrease in cash costs, reversal of stockpile impairments and reduction in interest expense;

* 2016 production is expected to be in line with the lower end of original guidance of 460,000-500,000 troy ounces;

* Total average cash costs are expected at $700 per ounce in 2016;

* Net Debt was at $598 million at the end of June.