Sept 28 Trelleborg AB

* Says has signed an agreement to acquire a U.S.-based subsidiary of CoorsTek, Inc that specializes in the manufacturing of precision seals for the aerospace industry

* Says operation is located in El Segundo, California

* Says sales amounted to approximately SEK 115 million in 2015

* Says the transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)