Sept 28 Nel ASA: :

* Nel Hydrogen Solutions has been awarded a contract by SIA Hydrogenis in Latvia for delivery of new dual hydrogen

* H2Station contract has a total value or 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) and is planned for delivery in middle of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)