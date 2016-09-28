Sept 28 Init AG :

* Init acquires leading German provider of sales and customer management systems for public transport, HanseCom Public Transport Ticketing Solutions (PTTS) GmbH

* Acquisition also brings a number of new major clients in Germany and Austria

* This points to an additional revenue potential in middle single-digit millions range in 2017