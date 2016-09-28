BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* GSK intends to sell remaining holding in Aspen
* Intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd
* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately
* Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2 pct of Aspen's ordinary share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.