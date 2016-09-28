Sept 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK intends to sell remaining holding in Aspen

* Intends to sell its remaining stake in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* Offer price will be determined by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering process which is to start immediately

* Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares equivalent to 6.2 pct of Aspen's ordinary share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)