Oct 3 SVG Capital Plc :
* Statement regarding press comment
* Board confirms that it is in detailed discussions with
consortium of Goldman Sachs and Canadian Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB) in relation to a possible alternative transaction
* Speculation around identity of a unit of Goldman Sachs and
Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board as consortium members
linked to a possible alternative transaction for co
* Also understands that a third party referred to in
announcement of Sept. 16 may be interested in considering an
offer for co
* Board urges shareholders to take no action with respect to
offer
