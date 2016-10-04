UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 4 Journey Group Plc :
* Possible offer for Journey by Jaguar Holdings
* Says possible offer to be made by Jaguar Holdings for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Journey Group
* Says possible offer price under consideration is 240 pence in cash per Journey share
* Says no intention for Jaguar Holdings to make an unlisted share alternative available as part of possible offer
* Says announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer under
* Says possible offer will be made by way of a contractual offer under code with a 50.1 per cent acceptance condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources