Oct 4 Journey Group Plc :

* Possible offer for Journey by Jaguar Holdings

* Says possible offer to be made by Jaguar Holdings for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Journey Group

* Says possible offer price under consideration is 240 pence in cash per Journey share

* Says no intention for Jaguar Holdings to make an unlisted share alternative available as part of possible offer

* Says announcement does not amount to a firm intention to make an offer under

* Says possible offer will be made by way of a contractual offer under code with a 50.1 per cent acceptance condition