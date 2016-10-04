Oct 4 Tele2 AB

* Says the board of directors has decided on an approximately SEK 3 billion rights issue supported by the main shareholder

* Says the largest shareholder Kinnevik has committed to subscribe for its pro rata share of the Rights Issue and Nordea Bank AB has entered into a standby underwriting commitment, subject to customary conditions, for the remaining portion of the Rights Issue

* Says the acquisition of TDC Sweden is not conditional upon equity financing as Tele2 has available funds and existing credit facilities in place to finance the acquisition

* Says Tele2 estimates annualized run-rate OPEX and CAPEX synergies to amount to approximately SEK 300 million, with additional one-off CAPEX synergies estimated to amount to SEK 200 million

* Says Tele2 also expects positive effects from cross-selling (which are not included in the above synergy estimates)

* Says estimates the integration costs and other one-off costs required to achieve synergies to amount to approximately SEK 750 million For the original story click here: bit.ly/2cPjbXL Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)