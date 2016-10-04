Oct 4 Aker Solutions Asa

* Aker Solutions secured two contracts worth at least NOK 900 million ($112.58 million) from DEA Norge to deliver the subsea production system, maintenance and services at the Dvalin natural gas development offshore Norway

* Also covers wellheads, controls, tie-in and workover systems and options for further subsea production tie-back connections to heidrun

* Companies also agreed on a five-year framework contract for maintenance and servicing of all subsea production systems ordered under first agreement

* Size of framework agreement depends on amount of work necessary and orders will be booked as they come in

* First order is for a production system encompassing a manifold, four subsea trees and a 15-kilometer long umbilical

* Initial deliveries are slated for first half of 2018

The value of the subsea production system as well as related installation and commissioning services is about NOK 900 million and will be booked in fourth-quarter orders