Oct 4 Aker Solutions Asa
* Aker Solutions secured two contracts worth at least NOK
900 million ($112.58 million) from DEA Norge to deliver the
subsea production system, maintenance and services at the Dvalin
natural gas development offshore Norway
* Also covers wellheads, controls, tie-in and workover
systems and options for further subsea production tie-back
connections to heidrun
* Companies also agreed on a five-year framework contract
for maintenance and servicing of all subsea production systems
ordered under first agreement
* Size of framework agreement depends on amount of work
necessary and orders will be booked as they come in
* First order is for a production system encompassing a
manifold, four subsea trees and a 15-kilometer long umbilical
* Initial deliveries are slated for first half of 2018
* The value of the subsea production system as well as
related installation and commissioning services is about NOK 900
million and will be booked in fourth-quarter orders
($1 = 7.9941 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)