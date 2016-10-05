UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 5 Bittium Oyj :
* Cooperation with significant customer of bittium corporation will reduce
* Says if planned actions of customer will materialize in full they might have a negative effect to Bittium's net sales and operating result in 2017.
* Reduction of cooperation will not have effect on Bittium's outlook for 2016
* Will evaluate effects of reduction of cooperation on financial targets given on July 1, 2015 in connection with company's strategic guidelines Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources