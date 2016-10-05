Oct 5 Bittium Oyj :

* Cooperation with significant customer of bittium corporation will reduce

* Says if planned actions of customer will materialize in full they might have a negative effect to Bittium's net sales and operating result in 2017.

* Reduction of cooperation will not have effect on Bittium's outlook for 2016

* Will evaluate effects of reduction of cooperation on financial targets given on July 1, 2015 in connection with company's strategic guidelines Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)