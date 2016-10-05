Oct 5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Defence Systems has entered into agreement with Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA Naval Systems) to upgrade part of main weapon system of Norwegian ULA-class submarines

* Contract value is 220 million Norwegian crowns ($27.5 million) and will be delivered over four years

