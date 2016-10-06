Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 6 Misys Group Limited:
* Intention to float on the London Stock Exchange
* Announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering
* Is targeting initial leverage immediately following IPO of c.3.5x LTM unaudited EBITDA, assuming group raises primary proceeds of approximately 500 mln stg through IPO
* Is expected that primary proceeds of offer, in conjunction with new debt facilities, will primarily be used to repay all amounts outstanding under group's existing external debt
* Offer will be made by way of a private placement to institutional investors in UK and internationally, in U.S. to QIBS
* It is expected that admission will occur in early November 2016
* Immediately following admission, company expects to have a free float of at least 25 pct of its issued share capital
* In addition, offer may include a partial sale of shares held by Tahoe Holdco Cayman Ltd
* Develops and licences proprietary software to banks and investment management firms
* Has arranged with a syndicate of banks to put in place new bank facilities at IPO comprising term loans and revolving credit facilities
* Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Cazenove are acting as joint sponsors, joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)