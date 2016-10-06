BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Oct 6 Boston Mayflower Finance Plc
* Boston Mayflower in early merger discussions
* Boston Mayflower and Shoreline Housing Partnership are in very early stage discussions in relation to a possible merger
* Aim to complete necessary work to allow both boards to reach an in-principle decision by end of December 2016
* Proposed new group will own over 12,700 properties
* 2 orgs want to be more efficient,build more homes, strengthen svcs, have greater influence on regional housing policy and provision Source text for Eikon:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. President Donald Trump's Cabinet is worth a combined $14 billion, and they are catching flak in recent weeks for confessing an inability to keep track of their vast sums of wealth.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.