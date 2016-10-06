Oct 6 Boston Mayflower Finance Plc

* Boston Mayflower in early merger discussions

* Boston Mayflower and Shoreline Housing Partnership are in very early stage discussions in relation to a possible merger

* Aim to complete necessary work to allow both boards to reach an in-principle decision by end of December 2016

* Proposed new group will own over 12,700 properties

* 2 orgs want to be more efficient,build more homes, strengthen svcs, have greater influence on regional housing policy and provision Source text for Eikon: