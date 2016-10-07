BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 7 Astrazeneca Plc
* Enters agreement with Cilag GMBH International to divest rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US
* $330 million payment received from Cilag gmbh international upon completion of transaction will be recognised as other operating income
* Transaction does not include transfer of any Astrazeneca employees or facilities and does not impact company's financial guidance
* AZ divests rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US
* Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.