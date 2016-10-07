Oct 7 Astrazeneca Plc

* Enters agreement with Cilag GMBH International to divest rights to Rhinocort Aqua outside US

* $330 million payment received from Cilag gmbh international upon completion of transaction will be recognised as other operating income

* Transaction does not include transfer of any Astrazeneca employees or facilities and does not impact company's financial guidance

* Agreement is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to complete in Q4 of 2016