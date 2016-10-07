Oct 7 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Thinfilm secures state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Silicon Valley to house new high-volume, roll-to-roll manufacturing line

* Has leased a former Qualcomm-owned manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley and will relocate its current us headquarters and NFC innovation center in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

