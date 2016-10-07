Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 7 Schweizer Electronic AG :
* Temporary change in executive board
* Was informed today that due to health reasons, dr. Maren Schweizer, chief executive officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, will not be available for company until further notice
* Business units which belong to areas of responsibility of Maren Schweizer and Nicolas Schweizer are being managed on an interim basis by Marc Bunz, member of schweizer's executive board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)