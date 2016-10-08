Oct 8 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says Novo Nordisk received complete response letter from
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding New Drug
Application for faster-acting insulin aspart.
* Says FDA requests additional information related to
analysis of immunogenicity and clinical pharmacology data before
review of New Drug Application can be completed.
* Says drug application for aspart was submitted to the FDA
in December 2015.
* Says insulin aspart is currently also under review in the
EU, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Mark
Heinrich)