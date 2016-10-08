Oct 8 Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says Novo Nordisk received complete response letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding New Drug Application for faster-acting insulin aspart.

* Says FDA requests additional information related to analysis of immunogenicity and clinical pharmacology data before review of New Drug Application can be completed.

* Says drug application for aspart was submitted to the FDA in December 2015.

* Says insulin aspart is currently also under review in the EU, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Mark Heinrich)