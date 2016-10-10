Oct 10 Nemetschek AG

* Nemetschek increases revenue and EBITDA forecast for current financial year 2016

* EBITDA is now expected to be between 89 million euros and 91 million euros

* Forecast revenue range rises to 338 million euros to 341 million euros (+18% to +20% compared to previous year)

* Positive business development is attributable in particular to strong organic growth and increased internationalisation

* Further growth effects are result of Solibri, Design Data acquisitions