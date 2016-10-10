Oct 11 Ooh!Media Ltd :
* Ooh! to acquire executive channel network & capital raise
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of share
capital of Executive Channel International Pty Ltd (ECN) for
$68.5 million
* Acquisition is expected to be approximately 3% eps
accretive in CY2017
* Acquisition and associated transaction costs and
integration costs will be funded by a combination of debt and
equity
* ECN is forecast to contribute over $8 million of EBITDA to
ooh! in CY2017
* Forecast post transaction net debt / CY2016 pro forma
EBITDA ratio of about 1.7x3
* Ooh! reconfirms cy2016 guidance provided on 23 august 2016
* Guidance excludes impact of acquisition that is expected
to complete by end of october 2016
* To extent that actual results are materially different to
underlying assumptions, quantum of synergies will vary
* Ooh! is undertaking a fully underwritten placement to
raise $60 million to partially fund acquisition of ecn.
