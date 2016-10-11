Oct 11 NetEnt Ab (Publ)

* NetEnt signs contract with Gauselmann for Italian retail market

* Says signed a licensing agreement with Gauselmann's subsidiary Merkur Gaming Italia regarding distribution of gaming content to the Italian Comma 6a retail market

* Says Italian Comma 6a market is the single largest gaming machine market in Europe with over 350,000 regulated machines currently installed.