Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 11 NetEnt Ab (Publ)
* NetEnt signs contract with Gauselmann for Italian retail market
* Says signed a licensing agreement with Gauselmann's subsidiary Merkur Gaming Italia regarding distribution of gaming content to the Italian Comma 6a retail market
* Says Italian Comma 6a market is the single largest gaming machine market in Europe with over 350,000 regulated machines currently installed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)