UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Oct 12 Chalice Gold Mines Ltd :
* Chalice enters option to acquire gold project in Quebec
* Deal to acquire Globex's interest in Nordeau Gold Project located in Abitibi region of Quebec Canada
* Entered into a binding option and farm-in term sheet with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc
* May acquire interest in Nordeau Gold Project for C$590,000 and incurring exploration expenditures of C$2.5 mln over 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: