* Q2 trading update

* Q2 sales fell 5.4 percent to 172.5 million stg

* Group's profit expectations for full year remain unchanged due to careful management of costs

* Grocery sales were 9.5 pct lower than prior year in quarter

* Sweet treats demonstrated accelerating momentum, reporting a sixth consecutive quarter of growth at 6.4 pct

* Sales growth in second half of FY16/17 is expected to be weighted to Q4 and in range of 2-4 pct