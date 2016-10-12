Oct 12 Synairgen Plc :

* AZD9412 clinical trial update

* Received Inexas clinical trial update from AstraZeneca relating to AZD9412

* AstraZeneca has decided to stop phase IIa trial for AZD9412 based on an interim analysis

* interim analysis showed an overall very low number of reported severe exacerbations that could make primary endpoint conclusions difficult

* AstraZeneca will evaluate key data collected from Inexas trial with a focus on secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)