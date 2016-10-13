Oct 13 Booker Group Plc :

* Interim results

* H1 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 81 mln stg

* H1 sales rose 13 percent to 2.5 bln stg

* Interim dividend 0.63 pence per share

* H1 total sales 2.5 bln stg, up 13 pct

* H1 profit after tax 67.8 mln stg , up 12 pct

* Net cash of 105.7 mln stg

* As previously indicated, we intend to make a special return to shareholders in July 2017

* H1 booker internet sales up 10 pct to 506 mln stg (excluding Budgens and Londis)

* Group's trading in first four weeks of current half year is ahead of same period last year

* Integration of Londis and Budgens is going well

* India is performing as expected

* Anticipate that challenging consumer and market environment will persist through coming year

* Booker group remains on course to meet its expectations for year ending March 24 2017

* Booker like-for-like non tobacco sales up 0.1 pct and tobacco sales down 5.6 pct due to "display ban" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)