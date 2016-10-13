UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 13 WH Smith Plc :
* FY pretax profit rose 8 percent to 131 million stg
* Final dividend up 12 percent to 30.5 penceper share
* Total dividend up 11 percent to 43.9 pence per share
* Says travel business continues to perform well with strong sales across all channels and profit up 9 pct
* In high street business, our profit focused strategy continues to deliver sustainable growth with profit up 5 pct
* Stationery sales have been strong in year
* FY total group sales were up 3 pct at £1,212m (2015: £1,178m) with group lfl sales up 1 pct.
* FY group profit from trading operations 1 increased 7 pct on prior year to £149m (2015: £139m)
* While economic environment is uncertain, we are well positioned for current year and beyond - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources