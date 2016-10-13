Oct 13 Helma Eigenheimbau AG :

* New order intake for first nine months of FY 2016 reported

* Achieved net new order intake of 190.5 million euros ($213.38 million) during first nine months of current financial year

* Assumes that Q4 of 2016 will constitute strongest quarter of financial year