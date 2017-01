Oct 14 Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :

* Heliocentris Energy Solutions: local court approves application for insolvency proceedings under Heliocentris' own administration

* For legal entities outside Germany no insolvency proceedings have been filed

* Business operations continue seamlessly. Deliveries and services to existing customers as well as acquisition of new customer orders continue unimpaired Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)