Oct 17 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd

* sale of courthouse hotel, cairns

* notes recent unexpected media release from Cairns Regional Council

* media release that it proposes to compulsorily acquire Courthouse Hotel.

* not received any formal notification from Cairns Regional Council regarding its announced proposal to compulsory acquire courthouse hotel

* is not in position to make any comment as to what impact this sale may have Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: