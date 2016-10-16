UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd
* sale of courthouse hotel, cairns
* notes recent unexpected media release from Cairns Regional Council
* media release that it proposes to compulsorily acquire Courthouse Hotel.
* not received any formal notification from Cairns Regional Council regarding its announced proposal to compulsory acquire courthouse hotel
* is not in position to make any comment as to what impact this sale may have Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources