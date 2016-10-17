Oct 17 Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd

* Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd - acquisition Of Nant Distillery Business-Awy.Ax

* acquisition of Nant Distillery Business-Awy.Ax

* Deal for total consideration of $3mln in cash and AWY's assumption of certain debts and liabilities of Nant Group for an amount of about $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: