UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd
* Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd - acquisition Of Nant Distillery Business-Awy.Ax
* acquisition of Nant Distillery Business-Awy.Ax
* Deal for total consideration of $3mln in cash and AWY's assumption of certain debts and liabilities of Nant Group for an amount of about $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources