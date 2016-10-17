UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 17 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :
* PWO sets another record in new orders
* Orders in first nine months of 2016 already exceed volume in full 2015 fiscal year
* Forecast for new business in 2016 raised significantly
* Medium-term 2020 revenue and margin targets confirmed
* New business volume for 2016 fiscal year is now expected to reach 700 million euros
* At end of September 2016, achieved record new business volume once again with a total lifetime volume of 630 million euros ($705.66 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources