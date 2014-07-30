July 30 National express group plc h1 adj pretax profit 65.5 mln stg vs 71.8 mln stg yr ago National express group plc interim div up 3 pct to 3.35 pence/shr National express group plc - positive progress in first half of 2014. National express group plc - excellent cash generation: £80 mln of free cash flow in first half of year, National express group plc - underlying growth in both revenue and passenger numbers, in uk, north america and morocco. National express group plc - h1 normalised profit before tax 65.5 mln stg vs 71.8 mln stg in h1 2013 National express group plc - dividend increased 3% to 3.35 pence per share (based on 2x covered by non-rail earnings in full year). National express group plc - remain determined to deliver improvements and efficiencies necessary over course of year to achieve board's expectations