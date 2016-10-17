Oct 17 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
* Achieved much better than expected net income in its
2015/2016 financial year
* Earnings to significantly exceed forecast: preliminary net
income of between 48 million euros ($53.76 million) and 52
million euros
* Most recent income trend does not have an influence on
amount of dividend
* Assumes that dividend recommendation to shareholders at
AGM will be in line with at least that of previous year, which
was 1.00 euros per share
* Prime reason for exceeding its last re-confirmed forecast
issued in company's quarterly statement on Q3 is improvement in
stock market multiples that dbag uses to value its portfolio
companies
