Oct 26 Leclanche SA
* Provides 2017 revenue guidance and funding update
* Has strong momentum to deliver over 85 MWh in 2017
equating to >75 pct revenue growth
* Growth is supported by six contracted projects and backlog
totalling 85 MWh, plus ongoing negotiations in excess of 300 MWh
of which up to 50 MWh has the potential to convert in 2017
providing some buffer for the current backlog plus support for
2018
* Believes that its electric Bus opportunity continues to be
substantial, with expected recognized revenue toward the end of
2017
* Anticipates breakeven EBITDA profitability above 100 MWh
production, currently envisaged during or before 2018, due to
company's continued focus on improving profit margins from
volume and efficiency gains
* Has approved a comprehensive program to complete the
funding of its current business plan, drawing upon a combination
of project finance, corporate debt, licensing income from IP
around upstream manufacturing partnerships and equity
