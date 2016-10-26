UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 SHW AG :
* Sales and earnings forecast for 2016 confirmed
* 9-month net profit declined by approx. 20 per cent to 9.9 million euros ($10.78 million)due to higher depreciation and the absence of one-off income
* In period from January to September 2016, SHW AG reported group sales of 312.2 million euros (previous year 358.5 million euros)
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA amount to 32.5 million euros(previous year 33.0 million euros)
* Has picked up a new order from world's leading manufacturer of fully electric vehicles as a system supplier of electric axle drive pumps, with a lifetime sales volume of approx. 100 million euros
* Start of production is scheduled for first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources