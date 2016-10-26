Oct 26 SHW AG :

* Sales and earnings forecast for 2016 confirmed

* 9-month net profit declined by approx. 20 per cent to 9.9 million euros ($10.78 million)due to higher depreciation and the absence of one-off income

* In period from January to September 2016, SHW AG reported group sales of 312.2 million euros (previous year 358.5 million euros)

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA amount to 32.5 million euros(previous year 33.0 million euros)

* Has picked up a new order from world's leading manufacturer of fully electric vehicles as a system supplier of electric axle drive pumps, with a lifetime sales volume of approx. 100 million euros

* Start of production is scheduled for first half of 2017