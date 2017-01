Oct 26 AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca plc - positive results in AstraZeneca Lynparza trial

* Lynparza phase III SOLO-2 trial shows significant progression-free survival benefit

* Initial findings show safety profile with Lynparza tablets was consistent with previous studies

* Results from trial demonstrate a clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant improvement of progression-free survival

* Median PFS in Lynparza arm of SOLO-2 substantially exceeded that observed in phase II maintenance study in patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer