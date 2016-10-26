UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Kesko Oyj :
* Q3 net sales 2.79 billion euros (Reuters poll: 2.84 billion euros)
* Q3 EBIT ex-items 98.2 million euros (Reuters poll: 92.3 million euros)
* Net sales for next 12 months are expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months
* Comparable operating profit for next 12-month period is expected to exceed level of preceding 12 months
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources