Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 26 Altor:
* Says divests 7.5 pct of the shares in Dustin Group
* Says shares were divested at a selling price of SEK 61.00 per share
* Says following the transaction, Altor continues to own 1,900,000 shares or approx. 2.5 pct of the votes and share capital in Dustin
* Dustin shares closed at 64.75 SEK/share on Tuesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)