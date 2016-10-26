Oct 26 Altor:

* Says divests 7.5 pct of the shares in Dustin Group

* Says shares were divested at a selling price of SEK 61.00 per share

* Says following the transaction, Altor continues to own 1,900,000 shares or approx. 2.5 pct of the votes and share capital in Dustin

* Dustin shares closed at 64.75 SEK/share on Tuesday